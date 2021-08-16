Intraday market analysis: DAX sees bullish acceleration

GER 30 rises along trendline
The Dax 30 soared to a new all-time high backed by a strong earnings season.
The rally is in full swing after a break above the previous peak at 15810. The index is climbing along a rising trendline since late July. The price has gone vertical and suggests an acceleration in the bullish momentum.
A repeatedly overbought RSI indicates an overextension. A limited pullback would help the bulls catch their breath.
15850 on the trendline is a key support should this happen. Then a rebound would lift the index to 16100.
USD/JPY seeks support
The Japanese yen strengthens on upbeat GDP growth in Q2.
The pair is looking for support after a close above the daily resistance at 110.60. This is an indication that the medium-term rally may resume.
A pullback is necessary however after the RSI showed exhaustion. Analysts can expect buying interest at the psychological level of 109.00. An oversold RSI would make this a congestion area and prompt the bulls to buy the dip.
109.70 is a fresh resistance ahead. A bullish breakout would lead to 110.50.
XAG/USD bounces above resistance
Silver claws back losses as US Treasury yields remain flat on mixed US data.
Price action has so far found support above the psychological level of 23.00.
The RSI has risen back to the neutral area as traders bought the dip in an attempt to reverse course. However, the bearish mood would prevail as long as the metal stays under 24.35, the last leg of sell-off.
A rebound may meet strong selling interest from trend followers. A fall below the said support would send the price to November’s low at 22.00.
This market forecast is for general information only. It is not an investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Authors' opinions do not represent the ones of Orbex and its associates. Terms and Conditions and the Privacy Policy apply.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss of some or all of your investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD eases from 1.1800, downside seems limited
EUR/USD trades around 1.1770 down on the day but without signs of a bearish breakout nearby. Tepid US data and concerns about global growth undermined demand for the common currency.
GBP/USD: Market participants waiting for UK employment figures
The GBP/USD pair bottomed for the day at 1.3827, recovering some ground in the American afternoon to end the day at around 1.3854. The pair depended solely on the dollar’s demand, or the lack of it, ignoring news coming from the United Kingdom.
XAU/USD regains traction, eyes $1,800
XAU/USD is edging lower at the start of the week. Gold could extend downward correction toward $1,760 in the near term. 20-day SMA forms first technical hurdle at $1,790.
BTC and ETH to correct 10% as Ripple reaches escape velocity
Bitcoin price and Ethereum meet transition points for the July rally as pivotal Fibonacci levels emerge as formidable resistance. XRP price pauses, but it probably will not be for long.
Pressures mount on global risk appetite, but will the sell off last?
Get our take on what to expect this week, and why tech could come under selling pressure. Why we can’t price in geopolitical concerns in Afghanistan with certainty just yet. China’s growth slowdown is bad news for the FTSE 100.