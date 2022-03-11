Intraday market analysis: Commodity, currencies find support

NZD/USD consolidates gains
The New Zealand dollar inched higher supported by roaring commodity prices. A break above the daily resistance at 0.6890 has put the kiwi back on track in the medium term.
A bullish MA cross on the daily chart suggests an acceleration to the upside. As sentiment improves, the bulls may see the current consolidation as an opportunity to accumulate.
A close above 0.6920 would extend the rally to 0.7050. 0.6800 is the first support and 0.6730 over the 30-day moving average a key demand zone.
XAG/USD seeks support
Silver consolidates amid ongoing geopolitical instability. A bearish RSI divergence suggests a deceleration in the rally.
A tentative break below 25.40 has prompted some buyers to take profit. While sentiment remains optimistic, a correction might be necessary for the bulls to take a breather.
The psychological level of 25.00 is a major demand zone. Its breach could send the precious metal to 24.30 which sits on the 30-day moving average. A rally above 26.90 could propel the price to last May’s highs around 28.50.
US 30 struggles for buyers
The Dow Jones 30 turned south after talks between Russia and Ukraine stalled again. A rebound above 34000 has provided some relief.
Nonetheless, enthusiasm could be short-lived after the index gave up all recent gains. The prospect of a bear market looms if this turns out to be a dead cat bounce. A fall below 32300 could trigger another round of liquidation and push the Dow to a 12-month low at 30800.
On the upside, 33500 is the first resistance. The bulls will need to lift offers around 34100 before they could attract more followers.
This market forecast is for general information only. It is not an investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Authors' opinions do not represent the ones of Orbex and its associates. Terms and Conditions and the Privacy Policy apply.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss of some or all of your investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD steadies near 1.3100 after UK data
GBP/USD stays relatively quiet near 1.3100 in the European session on Friday despite the upbeat data releases from the UK. In January, the UK economy grew by 0.8%, surpassing the market expectation of 0.2%, and Industrial Production expanded by 0.7%. Investors stay focused on headlines surrounding the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
EUR/USD battles 1.1000 as softer yields outweigh USD rebound
EUR/USD is consolidating the ECB-led declines around 1.1000 amid the US dollar pullback and a risk-off mood. Rising inflation concerns and prolonged Russia-Ukraine war weigh negatively on the Treasury yields, offering support to the currency pair.
Gold tests key support below $2,000 as US escalates pressure on Russia
Gold refreshes intraday low around $1,985 as bears attack a two-week-old ascending support line during early Friday morning in Europe. The yellow metal struggles to cheer the risk-off mood as hopes of faster monetary policy normalization direct traders towards the US dollar.
Bitcoin weakens structural support, hinting at a crash to $30,000
Bitcoin price remains stuck between two crucial levels with no sign of directional bias. The immediate support area that prevented a steep correction seems to be getting weaker with every retest.
US February consumer inflation vaults to a new 40-year record, real wages fall Premium
American consumer prices rose at the steepest rate in four decades, and are poised to go higher as the Ukraine war drives energy and commodities expenses to double digit gains.