USD/CAD breaks support
The Canadian dollar soared after red hot inflation readings in March. The greenback’s struggle to reclaim 1.2670 suggests a lack of momentum from the buy-side.
A fall below 1.2540 triggered a new round of liquidation and further confirmed the bearish RSI divergence. 1.2480 is the next support and an oversold RSI may attract some bargain hunters.
However, there is an expectation of stiff selling pressure around 1.2645 as the mood sours. A deeper correction could send the price below the critical floor at 1.2400.
NZD/USD tests resistance
The New Zealand dollar inched lower after the Q1 CPI fell short of expectations. A break below the daily support of 0.6730 revealed a lack of buying interest so far.
Sentiment turned cautious after the daily chart exhibited a bearish MA cross. On the hourly chart, the RSI’s oversold situation led to some profit-taking off 0.6720.
A bullish divergence suggests a slowdown in the current sell-off. Nonetheless, the bulls need to lift offers in the supply zone between 0.6820 and 0.6880 before a reversal could happen.
UK oil bounces off support
Brent crude finds support from a surprise drawdown in inventories. On the daily chart, the price is taking a breather in a flag-shaped pattern after a parabolic ascent.
The uptrend can remain intact as long as the support of 98.00 stays still. A tentative break above 114.50 has prompted short-term sellers to cover.
The latest pullback saw bids at the 61.8% (104.20) Fibonacci retracement level while the RSI recovers to the neutrality area. A break above 117.80 could extend the rally towards 127.00.
This market forecast is for general information only. It is not an investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Authors' opinions do not represent the ones of Orbex and its associates. Terms and Conditions and the Privacy Policy apply.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss of some or all of your investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
