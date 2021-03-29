Intraday market analysis: Bullish case

USD/JPY accelerates rally
The US dollar climbs as the US economy is gaining steam while other parts of the world face new Covid restrictions.
The pair has shot up to last June’s high at 109.85 after it broke out of the consolidation range under 109. The bias remains strongly bullish, though an overbought RSI would suggest a temporary pullback as traders take profit.
In that case, the rising trendline and 20 and 30-hour moving averages would become the demand zone. A deeper retracement may find support from the former resistance at 109.20.
XAU/USD awaits breakout catalyst
A firm US dollar is weighing on gold as Treasury yields hold ground. The recovery stalled after the price broke below the rising trendline, denting the optimism for a swift rebound.
The precious metal is likely to stay range-bound until a catalyst, be it fundamental or technical, triggers a breakout.
1718 is a key support and a bearish breakout could deepen the correction towards 1700.
To the upside, bulls will need to remove 1745 to bring back confidence. After that, an extended rally may carry the price to 1780.
GER 30 surges to new high
Equity markets recovered swiftly after lower-than-expected US personal consumption expenditure quelled the fear of reflation.
The DAX has bounced off the key short-term support at 14430 to challenge the all-time high at 14800.
Solid momentum above a bullish MA cross confirms that buyers are still in control of the price action. A close above 14800 may convince more trend followers to join in and push the index higher.
To the downside, 14590 would be the immediate support for the RSI to cool off.
This market forecast is for general information only. It is not an investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Authors' opinions do not represent the ones of Orbex and its associates. Terms and Conditions and the Privacy Policy apply.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss of some or all of your investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD suffers from risk-off mood, European covid concerns
EUR/USD is trading below 1.18, falling as the safe-haven dollar rises in the fallout of a hedge fund liquidation which may have further ripple effects on markets. Rising coronavirus cases in France and Germany are weighing on the euro.
GBP/USD retreats on dollar strength, Brexit concerns
GBP/USD is retreating from the 1.38 level as the dollar benefits from the risk-off mood in markets. Concerns about falling UK exports to the EU after Brexit are weighing on sterling, contrasting optimism about Britain's reopening.
Bias remains tilted in favour of XAU/USD bears
Gold extended its two-way price moves and remained confined in a broader trading range. The upbeat US economic outlook underpinned the USD and capped gains for the metal. A softer risk tone might extend some support to the safe-haven XAU/USD and limit losses.
Suez Canal Update: WTI keeps falling as Ever Given engines started
With oil supplies expected to be back on track, as the Suez Canal blockage gets cleared, both crude benchmarks are extending losses. Further updates on the Canal issue suggest that Ever Given, a giant vessel, is completely floated and engines have started.
Cardano on the brink of 55% liftoff to record highs
Cardano exchanges hands within the confines of a symmetrical triangle, ready for a colossal breakout. Massive buy orders are expected as soon as ADA crosses above $1.48 (all-time high).