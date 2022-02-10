Intraday market analysis: AUD breaks key resistance

AUD/USD breaks higher
The Australian dollar climbs as traders wager on a hawkish shift from the Reserve Bank of Australia.
On the daily chart, a break above the 30-day moving average suggests improved sentiment in the short term. The pair extended its gains after it broke the supply area around 0.7170.
As sellers scramble to cover their bets, driving up bids, the rally is heading to the next resistance at 0.7210. The RSI’s overbought situation may cause a temporary pullback with 0.7110 as the first support.
EUR/GBP seeks support
The euro consolidates gains amid mixed messages from the ECB.
The pair found support at February 2020’s low at 0.8290, and a bullish MA cross on the daily chart suggests a potential turnaround. A break above the daily resistance at 0.8405 has put the single currency back on track.
An overbought RSI led momentum traders to take profit. The current pullback is testing the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level (0.8405) which used to be a resistance. 0.8475 is the main hurdle for the reversal to gain traction.
US oil tests support
WTI crude bounces higher after the EIA reported a sharp drop in US inventories.
Price action is looking to consolidate its gains above the psychological level of 90.00. Sentiment remains upbeat though the bulls need to take a breather after the latest vertical ascent.
88.00 on the 20-day moving average is the immediate support. An oversold RSI may attract buying interest. A deeper retracement would test 85.00. A recovery above 92.30 could trigger momentum buying once again and resume the rally towards 95.00.
This market forecast is for general information only. It is not an investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Authors' opinions do not represent the ones of Orbex and its associates. Terms and Conditions and the Privacy Policy apply.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss of some or all of your investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers around 1.1450 after flirting with 1.1500
The EUR/USD pair trades marginally higher on a daily basis after peaking at 1.1494 earlier in the day. Odds for a US 50 bps rate hike in March likely to revive the dollar’s demand.
GBP/USD storms through 1.3600 trades as dollar's sell-off accelerates
GBP/USD bounced from a daily low of 1.3524 in the early American session, now trading above 1.3630, as market players rush away from the greenback. Wall Street turned red after US inflation reached a multi-decade high of 7.5% YoY in January.
Gold Price Forecast: En route to retest November 2021 high at $1,877.15 Premium
Spot gold dipped to $1,821.45 following the release of higher-than-anticipated US inflation figures but quickly changed course and trimmed losses, now trading near a daily high of $1,841.93 a troy ounce.
Cryptos set for fireworks this weekend
Cryptocurrencies are getting back on their feet and making investors completely forget last week’s market turmoil. Bitcoin has seen a daily bullish close above the critical $44,088 level.
US stocks waver after strong American inflation data
European equities held steady on Thursday even after the relatively disappointing earnings by Credit Suisse. The bank recorded a $2.2 billion loss in the fourth quarter even as other European banks like UBS and Deutsche recorded strong profits.