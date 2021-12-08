Intra-week Gold Analysis: Focus on gold challenge the turning point of $1795

Fundamentals

The U.S. Senate will vote on legislation containing the debt ceiling on Thursday, and if the debt issue is resolved, then it could drive a significant rally in risk assets, including Crude Oil, Gold, and stocks.

Investors also need to keep an eye on this Friday's U.S. CPI data before the Fed's rate meeting next week.

Technical analysis

The current price of Gold is 1785.17. The bulls have tried to test the next resistance level of 1795 in today's European session time but ended in failure; so investors also need to continue to pay attention to whether the bulls will try to break through the 1795 resistance level again in the U.S. session (this is also the location of the 100-period EMA), after the price breakthrough the next target will be in the 1816-1822 resistance base.

Meanwhile, before breaking 1795, Gold still has the risk of continuing to oscillate, but given the powerful support effect in the 1770-1775 area, aggressive investors can wait for the price to fall back to this area to continue to go long and use the previous low of 1758 on November 3 as an essential defensive barrier. Once the support of 1758 in the daily trend is broken, the shorts are likely to push the price to 1738-1755.