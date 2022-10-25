Intraday USD/JPY outlook - 148.83
As dlr has rebounded after shrugging off intervention warnings by JP officials following retreat from 149.09 (AUS) to 148.71 at Tokyo open, suggesting choppy swings inside 149.45-148.29 range would continue, below 148.29 needed to extend towards 147.85/95.
Sell again on recovery to 149.00 for 148.50 1st and only above 149.20/25 may risk gain towards 149.45.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 0.9850 after German IFO data
EUR/USD continues to trade above 0.9850 in the European session on Tuesday. The data from Germany showed that the IFO Expectations Index improved modestly to 75.6 in October from 75.3 and helped the shared currency show some resilience ahead of US data.
GBP/USD holds gains near 1.1300, UK politics, US data eyed
GBP/USD is consolidating gains around 1.1300 amid a broad US dollar rebound and mixed mood. Investors remain hopeful that the new UK PM Rishi Sunak will bring stability to the financial markets. Focus shifts to the US data.
Gold seesaws around $1,650 even as DXY pares recent losses
Gold price stays defensive after reversing from 21-DMA. DXY picks up bids to reverse early Asian session losses amid mixed concerns. XAU/USD may remain sidelined ahead of US CB Consumer Confidence, Q3 GDP.
These on-chain metrics suggest Binance Coin price will pump back to $280
Binance Coin price remains in bullish territory on the Relative Strength Index after pumping to extreme overbought territory. The bulls have breached and retested the 8-day exponential moving average.
November flashlight for the FOMC blackout period
We look for the FOMC to deliver its fourth consecutive 75 bps rate hike at the conclusion of its meeting on November 2. Inflation continues to run much too hot for the FOMC, and the labor market remains extraordinarily tight.