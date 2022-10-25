Intraday USD/JPY outlook - 148.83

As dlr has rebounded after shrugging off intervention warnings by JP officials following retreat from 149.09 (AUS) to 148.71 at Tokyo open, suggesting choppy swings inside 149.45-148.29 range would continue, below 148.29 needed to extend towards 147.85/95.

Sell again on recovery to 149.00 for 148.50 1st and only above 149.20/25 may risk gain towards 149.45.

