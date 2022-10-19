Intraday USD/JPY outlook - 149.34

As dlr has inched higher after shrugging off yen interventions warnings by JP officials earlier (see MMN), suggesting re-test of Tue's fresh 32-year top at 149.38 (New York) can't be ruled out, break extends Long Term uptrend to 149.75/80 but '150.00' handle should hold.

On the downside, below 148.89 (New York low) signals temp. high is made n yields 148.58/68 later.

