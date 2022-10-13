Intraday USD/JPY outlook - 146.83

Despite yesterday's break of Sep's 145.89 high to a fresh 24-year peak of 146.98 near New York midday, subsequent retreat and then choppy swings in Asia after Japan officials warnings on yen would bring range trading before prospect of further gain later in Europe/New York.

Turn cautious buyer on dips to 146.65 for 147.15 n only firm break of 146.38 may risk 146.00/10.