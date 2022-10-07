Intraday USD/JPY outlook - 144.95

Yesterday's rally from 144.39 (Asia) and then break of Wednesday's 144.84 high (now sup) to 145.14 suggests pull back from this week's high of 145.31 (Monday) has ended at 143.54 on Wednesday, above 145.31 would head to 145.40/44 but September's 24-year 145.89 peak should remain intact.

Intra-day retreat would bring range trading before up and only below 144.84/86 risks retrace. to 144.55/60.