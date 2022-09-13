Intraday USD/JPY - 142.56
Despite staging a strong from 141.51 (Friday) to 143.49 at European open yesterday, subsequent retreat to 142.17 in New York on USD's weakness and cross-buying in yen suggests choppy swings would continue, below 142.15 (Monday New Zealand low) needed to head back towards 141.51.
On the upside, a firm break above 143.49 signals pullback has possibly ended and yield gain towards 143.33.
