Intraday USD/JPY - 142.56

Despite staging a strong from 141.51 (Friday) to 143.49 at European open yesterday, subsequent retreat to 142.17 in New York on USD's weakness and cross-buying in yen suggests choppy swings would continue, below 142.15 (Monday New Zealand low) needed to head back towards 141.51.

On the upside, a firm break above 143.49 signals pullback has possibly ended and yield gain towards 143.33.