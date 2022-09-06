Intraday USD/JPY - 140.58

Although dlr's erratic rise to 140.66 in holiday -thinned North American morning Monday suggests pullback from Friday's fresh 24-year peak at 140.79 has ended the same day at 139.93, present retreat on broad-based USD's retreat (see MMN) would yield choppy swings.

Present bounce from 140.26 may head to 140.66, above , 140.79.

Only below 140.26 risks 140.10/13, 139.93.

