Intraday USD/JPY - 138.54

Despite dlr's intra-day rally in tandem with US yields from 138.06 ahead of New York open and then marginal break above Monday's 139.00 top to a fresh 6-week high of 139.06 in New York morning, subsequent retreat on profit taking would bring range trading before up.

Present retreat to 138.45 in Asia suggests caution and only below 138.28/30 may risk 138.06/10.

