Intraday market moving news and views
Update Time: 25 Aug 2022 05:30GMT.
Intraday USD/JPY - 136.73
Despite dlr's strong retreat from Tuesday's 1-month high of 137.71 to 135.82, subsequent erratic rise in tandem with U.S. yields to 137.24 in New York morning yesterday suggests pullback has ended, intra-day choppy trading may continue, above 137.24, 137.43, then 137.71.
Stand aside and hold long for day trade. Only below 136.56 (New York low) would risk weakness towards 136.18.
