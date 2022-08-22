Intraday market moving news and views

Update Time: 22 Aug 2022 05:30GMT

Intraday USD/JPY - 137.17

Despite intra-day cross-inspired break of Friday's 3-week 137.23 high in early Tokyo trading, near term loss of upward momentum would prevent strong gain and reckon 137.62/67 may cap present rise n yield retreat to 136.73/83 before prospect of another rise later.

Present pullback from 137.43 would bring range trading, stand aside and buy at 136.85 for day trade.