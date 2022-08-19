Intraday market moving news and views

Update Time: 19 Aug 2022 05:30GMT.

Intraday USD/JPY - 136.30

Dlr's intra-day rally at New York open at 135.66 n subsequent break above previous August's 135.57 top to a near 3-week high of 135.90 on hawkish Fed comments (see MMN) confirms recent upmove from August's 7-week 130.41 low has resumed and would head towards 136.76 'later'.

Retreat from Asian 3-week 136.37 high would bring range trading before up.

Only below 135.90 risks 135.73.