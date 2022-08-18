Daily USD/JPY technical outlook
Last Update At 18 Aug 2022 00:43GMT.
Trend daily chart
Sideways
Daily Indicators
Falling
21 HR EMA
134.91
55 HR EMA
134.44
Trend hourly chart
Near term up
Hourly Indicators
Rising
13 HR RSI
47
14 HR DMI
+ve
Daily analysis
Consolidation with upside bias.
Resistance
135.96 - 61.8% r of 139.39-130.41.
135.57 - Aug's high (07).
135.49 - Wed's 2-week high.
Support
134.68 - Tue's high (now sup).
134.43 - Wed's Asian high (now sup).
133.92 - Wed's low.
USD/JPY - 134.80.. Despite initial weakness to 133.92 in Asia y'day, the pair regained traction at European open n rallied in tandem with U.S. yields abv Tue's 134.68 top to a 2-week high of 135.49 b4 spiking down to 134.80 in NY.
On the bigger picture, dlr's spectacular rally fm 2011 historic low at 75. 32 (Mar) due to co-ordinated CCY intervention by G7 central banks to weaken the yen in the aftermath of Japan's earthquake and tsunami of Mar 2011 to as high as 125.86 (2015) confirms major low has been made. Although the pair fell back to 99 .00 in mid-2016 n swung broadly sideways until 2021, price rallied in tandem with U.S. yields to a 24-year peak of 139.39 in mid-Jul b4 retreating. Dlr's selloff to a 7-week 130.41 trough on Aug 01 signals long-overdue correction has occured, however, rally to 135.57 last Mon suggests 1st leg of correction n would yield choppy swings. Only abv 135.57 heads twd 137.46. Below 131.74, 130.41 again.
Today, although dlr's rally to 135.49 suggests early fall fm Aug's 135.57 peak has ended at 131.74 last week, intra-day break of said NY low would bring sideways swings, as long as 134.43 holds, re-test of 135.57 is likely, reckon 135 .96 should hold. Only below 134.43 prolongs choppy swings n may risks 133.89/92.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
