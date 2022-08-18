Daily USD/JPY technical outlook

Last Update At 18 Aug 2022 00:43GMT.

Trend daily chart

Sideways

Daily Indicators

Falling

21 HR EMA

134.91

55 HR EMA

134.44

Trend hourly chart

Near term up

Hourly Indicators

Rising

13 HR RSI

47

14 HR DMI

+ve

Daily analysis

Consolidation with upside bias.

Resistance

135.96 - 61.8% r of 139.39-130.41.

135.57 - Aug's high (07).

135.49 - Wed's 2-week high.

Support

134.68 - Tue's high (now sup).

134.43 - Wed's Asian high (now sup).

133.92 - Wed's low.

USD/JPY - 134.80.. Despite initial weakness to 133.92 in Asia y'day, the pair regained traction at European open n rallied in tandem with U.S. yields abv Tue's 134.68 top to a 2-week high of 135.49 b4 spiking down to 134.80 in NY.

On the bigger picture, dlr's spectacular rally fm 2011 historic low at 75. 32 (Mar) due to co-ordinated CCY intervention by G7 central banks to weaken the yen in the aftermath of Japan's earthquake and tsunami of Mar 2011 to as high as 125.86 (2015) confirms major low has been made. Although the pair fell back to 99 .00 in mid-2016 n swung broadly sideways until 2021, price rallied in tandem with U.S. yields to a 24-year peak of 139.39 in mid-Jul b4 retreating. Dlr's selloff to a 7-week 130.41 trough on Aug 01 signals long-overdue correction has occured, however, rally to 135.57 last Mon suggests 1st leg of correction n would yield choppy swings. Only abv 135.57 heads twd 137.46. Below 131.74, 130.41 again.

Today, although dlr's rally to 135.49 suggests early fall fm Aug's 135.57 peak has ended at 131.74 last week, intra-day break of said NY low would bring sideways swings, as long as 134.43 holds, re-test of 135.57 is likely, reckon 135 .96 should hold. Only below 134.43 prolongs choppy swings n may risks 133.89/92.