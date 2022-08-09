Intraday market moving news and views

Update Time: 09 Aug 2022 05:30GMT

Intraday USD/JPY - 134.84

Despite dlr's cross-inspired decline from Monday's 10-day peak of 135.57 (Asia) to as low as 134.37 on retreat in US yields and broad-based usd's weakness after Friday's rally, subsequent rebound has retained daily bullishness, above 135.11 (New York high), 135.30/40.

As 134.68 has contained cross-inspired retreat in Asia, hold long and only below 134.54/57 risks 134.37

Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.

Feed news Join Telegram

Recommended Content

Recommended Content

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD hovers around 0.7080 with room to keep advancing

AUD/USD hovers around 0.7080 with room to keep advancing

The AUD/USD pair retreats from a 2-month high of 0.7108, but holds on to substantial gains. Softer than anticipated US inflation brought relief to financial markets, boosting high-yielding assets.

AUD/USD News

EURUSD retreats below 1.0300 amid profit taking

EURUSD retreats below 1.0300 amid profit taking

The EUR/USD pair losses steam as market players book profits, and trades in the 1.0290 price zone. Optimism about receding US inflation temporarily overshadowed the European energy crisis.

EUR/USD News

Gold bulls hesitate in a risk-on environment

Gold bulls hesitate in a risk-on environment

Gold peaked on Wednesday at $1,807.86 but was unable to retain gains. It's currently battling to overcome the $1,800 level amid the broad dollar’s weakness. The dollar collapsed after the release of the July CPI, as the inflation rate contracted more than anticipated. 

Gold News

Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: How to trap a hungry bear

Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: How to trap a hungry bear

Crypto markets moves higher. Placing a countertrend short is still ill-advised. Higher targets remain possible for all assets. BTC tests the lower half of an ascending channel for the third time. ETH continues displaying bearish divergence but underline market strength remains. XRP in a make-or-break situation.

Read more

FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations

FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations

Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!

BECOME PREMIUM

Majors

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures