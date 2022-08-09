Intraday market moving news and views

Update Time: 09 Aug 2022 05:30GMT

Intraday USD/JPY - 134.84

Despite dlr's cross-inspired decline from Monday's 10-day peak of 135.57 (Asia) to as low as 134.37 on retreat in US yields and broad-based usd's weakness after Friday's rally, subsequent rebound has retained daily bullishness, above 135.11 (New York high), 135.30/40.

As 134.68 has contained cross-inspired retreat in Asia, hold long and only below 134.54/57 risks 134.37