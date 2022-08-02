Intraday market moving news and views

Update Time: 02 Aug 2022 05:30GMT.

Intraday USD/JPY outlook - 130.75

Although dlr has fallen sharply at Tokyo open after penetrating Monday's 7-week low at 131.61 (New York) to 130.61 in Asia, suggesting recent heavy unwinding of short yen positions may continue and pressure price to 130.30, reckon 130.00 would hold from here.

Intra-day recovery from 130.42 would yield range trading before down and only above 131.10/20 risks 131.60/65.