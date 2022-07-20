Intraday market moving news and views

Update Time: 20 July 2022 05:30GMT.

Intraday USD/JPY - 138.03

Although dlr's strg rebound from Tuesday's bottom at 137.39 to as high as 138.37 in Asia today on yen- selling suggests decline from last Thursday's fresh 24- year 139.39 peak has made a low, subsequent retreat would yield consolidation before prospect of another rise.

As 137.93 has contained retreat, hold long for 138.35 n below 137.75 signals recovery over, 137.39.

