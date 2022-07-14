Intraday market moving news and views

Update Time: 14 July 2022 05:30GMT.

Daily USD/JPY outlook - 137.99

Yesterday's rally above Monday's 137.75 high in tandem with US yields to a fresh 24-year 137.86 peak after red hot US CPI and then intra-day break there to 138. 12 would head towards 138.56, however, 'loss of momentum' should cap price at 138.80/90 and yield correction.

Raise long entry to 137.80 for 138.50 and only below 137.52/55 may risk retracement towards 137.11.

