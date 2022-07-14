Intraday market moving news and views
Update Time: 14 July 2022 05:30GMT.
Daily USD/JPY outlook - 137.99
Yesterday's rally above Monday's 137.75 high in tandem with US yields to a fresh 24-year 137.86 peak after red hot US CPI and then intra-day break there to 138. 12 would head towards 138.56, however, 'loss of momentum' should cap price at 138.80/90 and yield correction.
Raise long entry to 137.80 for 138.50 and only below 137.52/55 may risk retracement towards 137.11.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EURUSD Price remains pressured below 1.0050 on hawkish Fed bets
EURUSD remains pressured below 1.0050, as higher US CPI may compel Fed to announce a 100 bps rate hike. Fed-ECB policy divergence will widen further as ECB may test the waters before going all in. The next trigger for the EURUSD price will be the US Retail Sales.
GBP/USD bears keep reins below 1.1900 amid recession fears, UK’s political crisis
GBPUSD reverses the previous day’s corrective pullback, holds lower ground near intraday bottom of late. UK Presidential candidates remain mostly intact on Brexit bias while struggling to offer more than tax cuts. US PPI eyed after CPI blowout.
Gold Price slips below $1,730 as odds of a surprise 100 bps rate hike by the Fed soar
Gold Price (XAUUSD) has recaptured its day’s low after failing to sustain above the critical resistance of $1,730.00 in the Asian session. The precious metal is declining gradually after printing a high of $1,745.43 on Wednesday.
USD/JPY sits near fresh 23-year high above 138.00, US PPI eyed
USD/JPY has turned sideways after printing a fresh 23-year high of 138.12 in the Asian session. The pair is holding its elevated levels firmly and is expected to accelerate further as the market has started betting on a 100 bps by the Fed later this month.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!