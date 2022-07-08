Intra-day market moving news and views

Update Time: 08 July 2022 05:30GMT.

Intra-day USD/JPY Outlook - 135.65

Yesterday's retreat from 136.22 to 135.57 (New York) suggests choppy swing inside 134.75-136.36 range would continue and despite initial rebound to 136.14 in Asia, intra-day selloff to 135.34 on news of former JP PM Abe was shot may pressure price to 135.25, 135.00.

Trade from short side for 135.25 1st n only above 135.90/00 risks another rise to 136.14 later.

