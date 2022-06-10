Daily USD/JPY technical outlook

Last Update At 10 Jun 2022 00:45GMT.

Trend daily chart

Up

Daily indicators

Bearish divergences.

21 HR EMA

134.12

55 HR EMA

133.57

Trend hourly chart

Up

Hourly indicators

Bearish divergences.

13 HR RSI

67

14 HR DMI

+ve

Daily analysis

Consolidation b4 one more rise.

Resistance

135.73 - 61.8% proj. of 130.44-134.55 fm 133.19.

135.20 - 2002 peak.

134.55 - Intra-day fresh 20-year high.

Support

133.95 - Hourly chart.

133.61 - Wed's NY low.

133.19 - Thur's low.

USD/JPY - 134.11.. Dlr went through a roller-coaster ride on Thur. Despite climbing marginally abv Wed's 134.47 top to a fresh 20-year 134.55 peak, price fell steadily on profit taking to 133.19 (Europe) b4 rallying to 134.44 in NY.

On the bigger picture, dlr's spectacular rally fm 2011 historic low at 75. 32 (Mar) due to co-ordinated CCY intervention by G7 central banks to weaken the yen in the aftermath of Japan's earthquake and tsunami of Mar 2011 to as high as 125.86 (2015) confirms major low has been made. Although the pair fell back to 99 .00 in mid-2016 n swung broadly sideways until 2021, price rallied in tandem with U.S. yields n U.S. stocks on risk sentiment to a 20-year peak of 131.34 in May 20 22 confirms LT uptrend has resumed. As price has risen strongly this week after penetrating May's 131.34 top, re-test of 2002 peak at 135.20 would be forthcoming next, break there needed to head twd 137.00. Below 132.33 signals top, 131.34.

Today, as Thur's 134.55 top was also accompanied with 'bearish divergen- ces' on hourly indicators, intra-day retreat to 133.19 n subsequent rally back to 134.47 (AUS) Fri suggests price may head to 134.80/85, reckon 2002 peak at 135.20 should cap upside. Below 133.61 may head back twd 133.19, break, 132.85/95 Mon.