Daily USD/JPY technical outlook
Last Update At 10 Jun 2022 00:45GMT.
Trend daily chart
Up
Daily indicators
Bearish divergences.
21 HR EMA
134.12
55 HR EMA
133.57
Trend hourly chart
Up
Hourly indicators
Bearish divergences.
13 HR RSI
67
14 HR DMI
+ve
Daily analysis
Consolidation b4 one more rise.
Resistance
135.73 - 61.8% proj. of 130.44-134.55 fm 133.19.
135.20 - 2002 peak.
134.55 - Intra-day fresh 20-year high.
Support
133.95 - Hourly chart.
133.61 - Wed's NY low.
133.19 - Thur's low.
USD/JPY - 134.11.. Dlr went through a roller-coaster ride on Thur. Despite climbing marginally abv Wed's 134.47 top to a fresh 20-year 134.55 peak, price fell steadily on profit taking to 133.19 (Europe) b4 rallying to 134.44 in NY.
On the bigger picture, dlr's spectacular rally fm 2011 historic low at 75. 32 (Mar) due to co-ordinated CCY intervention by G7 central banks to weaken the yen in the aftermath of Japan's earthquake and tsunami of Mar 2011 to as high as 125.86 (2015) confirms major low has been made. Although the pair fell back to 99 .00 in mid-2016 n swung broadly sideways until 2021, price rallied in tandem with U.S. yields n U.S. stocks on risk sentiment to a 20-year peak of 131.34 in May 20 22 confirms LT uptrend has resumed. As price has risen strongly this week after penetrating May's 131.34 top, re-test of 2002 peak at 135.20 would be forthcoming next, break there needed to head twd 137.00. Below 132.33 signals top, 131.34.
Today, as Thur's 134.55 top was also accompanied with 'bearish divergen- ces' on hourly indicators, intra-day retreat to 133.19 n subsequent rally back to 134.47 (AUS) Fri suggests price may head to 134.80/85, reckon 2002 peak at 135.20 should cap upside. Below 133.61 may head back twd 133.19, break, 132.85/95 Mon.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates the bounce above 1.0600 ahead of US Inflation
EUR/USD is clinging onto gains above 1.0600 amid a cautious mood. The US dollar bulls take a breather ahead of the critical US inflation release. ECB pre-committed a 25 bps July rate hike while leaving doors open for a 50 bps hike in September.
GBP/USD eases below 1.2500, US Inflation eyed
GBP/USD is paring gains while trading below 1.2500 in early European trading. UK PM Johnson fails to impress bulls, NI Protocol chatters pick up steam on fears of a repeal. Meanwhile, the US dollar consolidates the upside ahead of the key US CPI data.
Gold Price approaches $1,842 support ahead of US inflation
Gold Price remains depressed at around $1,845, keeping the previous day’s bearish bias as the metal approaches the key support confluence heading into Friday’s European session.
Why this inflection point for TRON could propel TRX price by 26%
TRON price is at a comfortable position relative to other altcoins in the bear market. It has been trying to breach a high-time-frame resistance barrier and flip it into a support floor.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!