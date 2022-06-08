Intraday market moving news and views

Update Time: 08 Jun 2022 05:30GMT.

USD/JPY outlook - 133.11

Dlr's intra-day jump at Tokyo open n then gain above Tuesday's fresh 20-year high of 132.99 to 133.21 in Asian morning suggests recent uptrend would extend to 133.40/50, loss of momentum should cap price at 133.79 and yield minor correction later today.

As 132.90 has contained pullback, hold long for this move and only below 132.80/85 risks 132.50/55.

