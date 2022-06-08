Intraday market moving news and views
Update Time: 08 Jun 2022 05:30GMT.
USD/JPY outlook - 133.11
Dlr's intra-day jump at Tokyo open n then gain above Tuesday's fresh 20-year high of 132.99 to 133.21 in Asian morning suggests recent uptrend would extend to 133.40/50, loss of momentum should cap price at 133.79 and yield minor correction later today.
As 132.90 has contained pullback, hold long for this move and only below 132.80/85 risks 132.50/55.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tumbles to near 1.0680 as investors await US inflation and ECB
EUR/USD has slipped to 1.0680 after failing to sustain above the psychological resistance of 1.0700. The DXY is scaling north on advancing odds of a higher US inflation figure. Any delay in a rate hike by the ECB would worsen the inflation situation.
GBP/USD drops back towards 1.2550 as Brexit jitters renew, USD rebound
GBP/USD fades bounce off three-week low, renews intraday bottom around 1.2565, amid fresh fears concerning Brexit and global recession, as well as Fed’s faster/heavier rate hikes. In doing so, the cable pair snaps a two-day uptrend during the early Wednesday morning in Europe.
Gold steadies around $1,850 as DXY baffles on stable US inflation ahead
Gold price is displaying back and forth moves in the Asian session. The precious metal is oscillating in a $2 range after a pullback move from Tuesday’s high at $1,855.64. An Ascending Triangle formation is indicating a consolidation ahead.
Top 3 Price Prediction: Altcoins follow suit as range tightens for BTC
Bitcoin price is hovering inside its range for nearly a month now and shows no signs of breaking out any time soon. However, this has not stopped investors from speculating a move higher to fill the CME gaps.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!