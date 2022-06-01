Intraday market moving news and views

Update Time: 01 Jun 2022 05:30GMT.

USD/JPY outlook - 129.12

Dlr's intra-day firm break of Tuesday's 11-day high of 128.88 (now sup) confirms recent upmove from last Tuesday's 126.37 bottom has once again resumed and gain to 129.40 is envisaged, o/bot condition should cap price below 129.77 today and yield retreat 'later'.

Trade from long side for 129.50 and only below 128. 88 dampens bullishness, risks weakness to 128.50/55.

