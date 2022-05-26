Intraday market moving news and views
USD/JPY outlook - 127.41
Dlr's erratic rise from 126.66 (Asia) to 124.49 in New York yesterday suggests recent decline from May's 131.34 peak has made a low at Tuesday's 1-month trough at 126. 37, despite initial gain to 127.58, present retreat would bring sideways swings before heading towards 127.67.
Remain as cautious buyer on dips for 127.65 as only below 126.81 (New York low) risks 126.66.
EUR/USD drops below 1.0700 amid renewed USD strength ahead of data
EUR/USD is trading back under 1.0700, as the US dollar attempts a bounce amid tepid risk sentiment. China's covid lockdowns-led growth concerns weigh on the market mood. Investors look past less hawkish Fed minutes, with eyes on US GDP and PCE inflation.
GBP/USD erases gains to test 1.2550, US GDP eyed
GBP/USD is holding steady near 1.2550, having erased early gains amid Brexit woes, BOE-speak and subdued sentiment. The US dollar sees renewed demand after falling on not so aggressive Fed Minutes. US Q1 GDP awaited.
Gold remains depressed below $1,850, flits with 200-DMA support
Gold extended the overnight retracement slide from over a two-week high and witnessed selling for the second successive day on Thursday. The XAUUSD remained depressed through the early European session and was last seen trading near the $1,840 region.
Cardano has dipped below $0.50, increasing the risk for a 50% correction
Cardano dipped below the $0.50 support level over the past few hours. A decisive close below such a vital demand zone will put ADA at risk of a 50% correction toward $0.25.
