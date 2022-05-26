Intraday market moving news and views

Update Time: 26 May 2022 05:30GMT.

USD/JPY outlook - 127.41

Dlr's erratic rise from 126.66 (Asia) to 124.49 in New York yesterday suggests recent decline from May's 131.34 peak has made a low at Tuesday's 1-month trough at 126. 37, despite initial gain to 127.58, present retreat would bring sideways swings before heading towards 127.67.

Remain as cautious buyer on dips for 127.65 as only below 126.81 (New York low) risks 126.66.