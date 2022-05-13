Intraday market moving news and views
Update Time: 13 May 2022 05:30GMT.
Intraday USD/JPY outlook - 129.01
Dlr's intra-day rally in tandem with U.S. yields strongly suggests 1st leg of correction from Apr's 20 -year peak at 131.34 has ended yesterday at 127.53 (New York) n upside bias remains for gain to 129.46, above would encourage for further headway to 129.65/70 later.
Present pullback from 129.36 would bring range trading before up and only below 128.80 may risk 128.47/50.
