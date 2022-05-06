Intra-day market moving news and views

Update Time: 06 May 2022 05:30GMT.

USD/JPY outlook - 130.65

Dlr's cross-inspired rally in Asia Friday in tandem with U.S. yields and then break of Thursday's 130.55 top (New York) to 130.80 suggests correction from April's 131.24 has ended at 128.64 (Wednesday) and gain to 131.00 is now envisaged, reckon 131.24 should cap upside in Europe.

Intra-day pullback would bring minor range trading before up and only below 130.25/25 may risk 130.00/05.