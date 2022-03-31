Intraday market moving news and views

Update Time: 31 Mar2022 05:30GMT.

USD/JPY outlook - 122.32

Dlr's intra-day firm break of New York high at 122.24 in Asia suggests decline from Monday's near 7-year peak at 125.10 has made a low yesterday at 121.32 n consolidation is seen, above 122.45/55 needed to signal 1st leg of correction over n head to 123.10/20 later.

Stand aside after a spike down to 121.93 and hold long for day trade.

Above 122.45 would head to 122.76.