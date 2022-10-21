Intraday USD/CHF outlook - 1.0059
Despite dlr's intra-day erratic fall on Thursday from 1.0069 (Europe) to 0.9995 in New York morning, subsequent bounce on rally in US yields and renewed USD strength suggests upside bias remains for October's near 3-year peak at 1.0074, break would head to 1.0087/88.
Raise long entry for 1.0085 after range trading and only below 0.9995 risks weakness to 0.9979/84.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
