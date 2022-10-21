Intraday USD/CHF outlook - 1.0059

Despite dlr's intra-day erratic fall on Thursday from 1.0069 (Europe) to 0.9995 in New York morning, subsequent bounce on rally in US yields and renewed USD strength suggests upside bias remains for October's near 3-year peak at 1.0074, break would head to 1.0087/88.

Raise long entry for 1.0085 after range trading and only below 0.9995 risks weakness to 0.9979/84.