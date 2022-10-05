Intraday USD/CHF outlook - 0.9801

Dlr's selloff from 0.9950 (Monday) to as low as 0.97 85 (New York) yesterday due to usd's weakness and falling U.S. yields suggests choppy swings below September's 3-month peak at 0.9966 would continue with downside bias, below 0.9740 (reaction low), 0.9699/04 'later'.

Lower short entry to 0.9815 for 0.9765 and only above 0.9873/77 aborts bearishness, risks 0.9990/00.