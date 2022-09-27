Intraday USD/CHF outlook - 0.9912

Despite resumption of recent upmove to a 3-month high of 0.9966 in New York on renewed usd's strength, subsequent retreat on profit taking suggests initial range trading is in store in Europe before prospect of further gain towards 0.9886 but 1.0000 should cap upside.

Buy again on dips for 0.9945 1st and only below 0.9886 risks stronger retracement to 0.9860/65.