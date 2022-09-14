Intraday USD/CHF - 0.9617

Dlr's intra-day jump from 0.9480 after release of hot U.S. core CPI to 0.9633 in New York on Tuesday signals fall from last Wednesday's 6-week peak at 0.9869 has ended there and gain to 0.9650 would be seen after consolidation, however, reckon 0.9674 would cap upside.

As 0.9582 has contained retreat, hold long for this move n only below 0.9575 risks 0.9548/53.