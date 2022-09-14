Intraday USD/CHF - 0.9617
Dlr's intra-day jump from 0.9480 after release of hot U.S. core CPI to 0.9633 in New York on Tuesday signals fall from last Wednesday's 6-week peak at 0.9869 has ended there and gain to 0.9650 would be seen after consolidation, however, reckon 0.9674 would cap upside.
As 0.9582 has contained retreat, hold long for this move n only below 0.9575 risks 0.9548/53.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
