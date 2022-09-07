Intraday market moving news and views

Update Time: 07 Sept 2022 05:30GMT.

Intraday USD/CHF - 0.9848

As dlr has edged higher on renewed usd's strength in Australia following retreat Tuesday's fresh 6-week high of 0.9863 to 0.9819 in New York morning, daily bullishness is retained for re-test of July's high at 0.9886, however, reckon 0.9916 would hold in Asia.

Intra-day retreat from 0.9869 may head back to 0.98 30/35 before up n only below 0.9817 risks 0.9800/05.