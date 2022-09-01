Intraday USD/CHF - 0.9802

Despite dlr's intra-day strong retreat from Wednesday's fresh 5-week high ahead of New York open to 0.9735 in New York open due to broad-based USD's weakness, subsequent rebound on cross-selling in chf has retained daily bullishness, above, 0.9807 would head to 0.9840/45.

Present retreat from 0.9809 in Asia would bring consolidation before up and only below 0.9784 risks 0.9763.