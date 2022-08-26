USD/CHF - 0.9638

Despite dlr's daily wild swings following early strong retreat from Tuesday's 1-month peak of 0.9692 to 0.9604 the same day, yesterday's rebound from 0.9614 in Europe to 0.9655 (New York) suggests choppy trading with upside bias remains, above 0.9655, 0.9670/80 later.

Hold long for 0.9665 but 0.9692 would cap upside.

Only below 0.9614 risks weakness to 0.9604/08.