USD/CHF - 0.9638
Despite dlr's daily wild swings following early strong retreat from Tuesday's 1-month peak of 0.9692 to 0.9604 the same day, yesterday's rebound from 0.9614 in Europe to 0.9655 (New York) suggests choppy trading with upside bias remains, above 0.9655, 0.9670/80 later.
Hold long for 0.9665 but 0.9692 would cap upside.
Only below 0.9614 risks weakness to 0.9604/08.
