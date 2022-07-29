Intraday market moving news and views
Update Time: 29 July 2022 05:30GMT.
Intraday USD/CHF - 0.9518
Dlr's has remained under pressure after intra- day selloff ahead of New York open Thursday from 0.9633 to a near 4-week trough of 0.9545 following hawkish comments by SNB and -ve US GBP, suggesting re-test of Jun's 2-month bottom at 0.9496 would be seen later.
Lower short entry to 0.9540 for 0.9496/00, below , 0.9475/80.
Only above 0.9560/65 risks 0.9579.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
