Intraday market moving news and views

Update Time: 29 July 2022 05:30GMT.

Intraday USD/CHF - 0.9518

Dlr's has remained under pressure after intra- day selloff ahead of New York open Thursday from 0.9633 to a near 4-week trough of 0.9545 following hawkish comments by SNB and -ve US GBP, suggesting re-test of Jun's 2-month bottom at 0.9496 would be seen later.

Lower short entry to 0.9540 for 0.9496/00, below , 0.9475/80.

Only above 0.9560/65 risks 0.9579.