Update Time: 25 July 2022 05:30GMT.
Intraday USD/CHF - 0.9630
As 0.9640 has capped dlr's recovery from Friday's 2- 1/2 week low at 0.9601, daily bearishness remains, below 0.9601 would extend recent decline from July's near 1-month peak at 0.9886 to 0.9580/85, loss of momentum should keep price above 0.9563 in Europe.
Present retreat from 0.9645 in Asia has retained daily bearishness and only above 0.9655/59 risks 0.9670.
