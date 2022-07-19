Intraday market moving news and views

Update Time: 19 July 2022 05:30GMT

Intraday USD/CHF - 0.9760

Although dlr has rebounded after intra-day fall from 0.9791 to 0.9732 in hectic New York morning, as long as 0.9795/00 holds, corrective fall from Thursday's near 1-month peak at 0.9886 may extend to 0.9720/25 before prospect of a strong bounce due to loss of momentum.

For short term trade, hold short for 0.9735 and buy dips for day trade.

Above 0.9806/11 risks 0.9823/27.