Update Time: 13 July 2022 06:30GMT.

Intraday USD/CHF outlook - 0.9819

Despite dlr's intra-day retreat from Tue's near 1- month high of 0.9859 (Europe) to 0.9805 in ew NorkY morning on profit taking, subsequent rebound would bring range trading and above 0.9843 would bring re-test of 0.9859, then 0.9874/78 but 0.9898 should hold.

Early retreat in Asia may head towards 0.9805 but only break would extend weakness towards 0.9788 before up.