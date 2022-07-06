Intraday market moving news and views

Update Time: 06 July 2022 05:20GMT.

Intraday USD/CHF outlook - 0.9677

Although dlr's retreat from Tuesday's 2-week high of 0.9705 in New York morning suggests recent erratic rise from June's 2-month bottom at 0.9496 has made a minor top and initial range trading is in store, outlook remains bullish for gain towards daily 0.9732 target.

Present rise from 0.9672 has retained bullishness.

Below 0.9661 risks stronger retrace. to 0.9641/45.

