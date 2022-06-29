Intraday market moving news and views
Update Time: 29 Jun 2022 05:30GMT.
Intraday USD/CHF outlook - 0.9563
Despite dlr's strong retreat from 0.9621 (Monday) to 0.9535 in Europe yesterday, subsequent rebound to 0.9587 in New York morning on renewed usd's strength suggests choppy trading above Friday's 2-month trough at 0.9523 would continue, above 0.9587, 0.9621 later today.
Trade from long side for 0.9605 but 0.9621 would hold in Asia n only below 0.9535 risks 0.9523.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD eases to 1.0500 ahead of German inflation, central bankers
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.0500, undermined by the market anxiety ahead of the key data/events. ECB’s Lagarde failed to recall buyers amid inflation fears, yields remain pressured amid recession risks. Fed’s Powell need to defend the hawkish policy.
GBP/USD battles 1.2200 as US dollar firms up
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2200, paring back gains amid a renewed uptick in the US dollar across the board. Investors remain wary amid looming recession and Brexit worries. Powell and Bailey is due to speak at the Policy Panel at the ECB Forum on Wednesday.
Gold floats above $1,800 inside bearish channel, Fed’s Powell eyed
Gold Price (XAU/USD) pares weekly losses around $1,822 as an escalation in the recession risks propels the metal’s safe-haven demand heading into Wednesday’s European session.
Why this move from Shiba Inu price could catch investors off guard?
Shiba Inu price prepares for a quick retracement after nearly a week of recovery bounce. While this run-up was impressive, things are likely going to go slow for SHIB as investors continue to book profits.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!