Intraday market moving news and views

Update Time: 29 Jun 2022 05:30GMT.

Intraday USD/CHF outlook - 0.9563

Despite dlr's strong retreat from 0.9621 (Monday) to 0.9535 in Europe yesterday, subsequent rebound to 0.9587 in New York morning on renewed usd's strength suggests choppy trading above Friday's 2-month trough at 0.9523 would continue, above 0.9587, 0.9621 later today.

Trade from long side for 0.9605 but 0.9621 would hold in Asia n only below 0.9535 risks 0.9523.

