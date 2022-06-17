Intraday market moving news and views

Update Time: 17 Jun 2022 06:30GMT.

USD/CHF outlook - 0.9685

Although DLR has finally rebounded on short covering after Thursday's spectacular fall in Europe from 0.9989 to a 9-day trough of 0.9631 (New York) due to sharp jump in CHF following SNB's surprise 50 b.p. rate hike n range trading would continue in Europe.

Stand aside as above 0.9722/25 may head back to 0.9750/60.

Below 0.9650/55 would re-test 0.9631.