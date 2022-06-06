Intraday market moving news and views

Update Time: 06 Jun 2022 05:30GMT.

USD/CHF outlook - 0.9617

Outlook is same as euro, dlr's intra-day jump from 0.9558 (Europe) in tandem with US yields in New York on broad-based USD's gain after decent US NFP signals choppy swings above last Friday's 1-month trough at 0.95 46 would continue, above 0.9642 (New York high), 0.9670.

As 0.9602 has contained retreat, hold long, above 0.9658 (Wednesday) would yield 0.9670.

Below 0.9602, 0.9576.