Intraday market moving news and views

Update Time: 25 May 2022 06:10GMT.

USD/CHF outlook - 0.9622

Dlr's intra-day euro-led rebound after hitting a 3-week trough of 0.9575 (New York) yesterday suggests recent sharp fall from May's 1.0064 peak has possibly made a temp. low n consolidation with upside bias is seen, above 0.9630/40 would head back to 0.9665/70 later.

In view of above analysis, remain as cautious buyer for this move as only below 0.9595 risks 0.9575.