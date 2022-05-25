Intraday market moving news and views
Update Time: 25 May 2022 06:10GMT.
USD/CHF outlook - 0.9622
Dlr's intra-day euro-led rebound after hitting a 3-week trough of 0.9575 (New York) yesterday suggests recent sharp fall from May's 1.0064 peak has possibly made a temp. low n consolidation with upside bias is seen, above 0.9630/40 would head back to 0.9665/70 later.
In view of above analysis, remain as cautious buyer for this move as only below 0.9595 risks 0.9575.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
