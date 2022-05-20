Intraday market moving news and views

Update Time: 20 May 2022 05:30GMT.

USD/CHF outlook - 0.9707

Dlr has finally stabilised after yesterday's selloff from 0.9888 (AUS) to as low as 0.9698 in New York due to active safe-haven CHF buying on global stock market rout and range trading is seen in Asia, reckon 0.9760 /70 would cap upside n yield weakness towards 0.9672.

Sell at 0.9735 for 0.9695 or buy at 0.9675 for 0.9715.

Only above 0.9750/55 may risk 0.9778/81.

