Intraday market moving news and views

Update Time: 17 May 2022 05:30GMT.

USD/CHF outlook - 1.0019

Dlr's intra-day retreat from Monday's fresh near 3-year peak of 1.0064 to 1.0008 in New York due to broad-based USD's retreat on profit taking signals recent strong uptrend has made a temp. top n below 1.0008 would bring stronger retracement to 0.9993, 0.9975.

Lower short entry to 1.0030 for 0.9990 but 0.9975 support would hold.

Only above 1.0049 risks 1.0064.

