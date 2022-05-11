Intraday market moving news and views
Update Time: 11 May 2022 07:30GMT.
USD/CHF outlook - 0.9927
Dlr's cross-inspired retreat from Tuesday's fresh 2-year peak of 0.9975 to 0.9907 (New York) signals recent strong uptrend has made a temp. top n despite a re-bound to 0.9965 (AUS), present retreat in Europe would bring sideways swings before another rise later.
Buy again on dips but above 0.9975 needed to head to 0.9990/95 n only below 0.9890/94 risks 0.9864.
