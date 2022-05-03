Intraday market moving news and views

Update Time: 03 May 2022 05:30GMT.

USD/CHF outlook - 0.9785

Dlr's intra-day break of Thursday's fresh 22-month 0.9758 high to 0.9789 in New York due to continued USD's strength suggests Long Term uptrend would head to 0.9802, then towards 0.9848, loss of momentum should cap price below 0.9855/59 and yield minor correction later.

Buy again for this move n only below 0.9715/20 signals temp. top made, risks 0.9700/03, 0.9672.