Update Time: 27 Apr 2022 05:30GMT.
USD/CHF outlook - 0.9636
Dlr's intra-day firm break of Tuesday's 22-month top at 0.9628 (New York) suggests recent uptrend would extend to 0.9660 after consolidation, however, loss of momentum may prevent strong rise above 0.9372 in Europe and risk has increased for a minor correction later.
Remain as cautious buyer on pullback for 0.9660 and only below 0.9598/03 signals temp. top, 0.9580.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
