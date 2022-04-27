Intraday market moving news and views

Update Time: 27 Apr 2022 05:30GMT.

USD/CHF outlook - 0.9636

Dlr's intra-day firm break of Tuesday's 22-month top at 0.9628 (New York) suggests recent uptrend would extend to 0.9660 after consolidation, however, loss of momentum may prevent strong rise above 0.9372 in Europe and risk has increased for a minor correction later.

Remain as cautious buyer on pullback for 0.9660 and only below 0.9598/03 signals temp. top, 0.9580.

